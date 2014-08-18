AU backup QB says Nick Marshall is a lock for Heisman

But there are also a handful of roadblocks that make him anything but a certainty. One is Auburn coach Gus Malzahn's commitment to the running game. Although Marshall's rushing exploits will certainly help his Heisman case, his passing numbers aren't likely to even approach those of candidates like Oregon's Marcus Mariota or Baylor's Bryce Petty. As such, Marshall will need to rack up a another big season in the win column to keep his Heisman hopes afloat; perhaps even stay in contention for a berth in the national title game. That won't be easy, given Auburn's question marks on defense and a schedule that includes five ranked opponents over AU's last six games.