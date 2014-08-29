Attorney for suspended LB Frank Shannon blasts Oklahoma

The drama surrounding linebacker Frank Shannon and the University of Oklahoma continued on Friday afternoon.
Shannon's lawyer held a press conference and blasted the school's decision to suspend Shannon, saying her client was being turned into a scapegoat by the program.
"(Shannon) has been painted in a way that is in no way how he is," Aletia Timmons told reporters.
Timmons said the school "failed" Shannon and that he will stand on the sideline of the Sooners' opener on Saturday in silent protest. She also said Shannon has given no thought to transferring elsewhere and that he told her he is not running from the case until his name has been cleared.
Shannon was issued a one-year suspension by the university after it conducted a Title IX investigation into an alleged sexual assault. Shannon was alleged to have sexually assaulted a female student at his off-campus apartment in January. The Cleveland County district attorney declined to prosecute the case after the alleged victim said she did not wish to press charges.
The legal team for Shannon quickly went to the courts and received a stay that would allow Shannon to attend classes and continue working out with the team. The school petitioned the state Supreme Court, to remove the stay, and the Supreme Court has not yet issued a ruling.
Shannon was the team's leading tackler a season ago but was replaced on the team's most recent depth chart by sophomore Jordan Evans.
Oklahoma plays Louisiana Tech in Norman on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.