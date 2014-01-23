Atlanta Falcons GM high on offensive linemen in 2014 NFL Draft

» Regarding Matthews, Dimitroff said: "Think about it: He is a such a technique-sound individual. He has such an understanding of the game, being from a historic NFL football family. He's just so well-rounded in so many ways on and off the field that he's going to be a guy who is going to turn a lot of heads. A guy like that has the potential to go No. 1 in this draft, if he turns the right heads."