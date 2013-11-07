At least 21 NFL teams send reps to scout Oregon-Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. -- Representatives from at least 21 NFL teams are in attendance at Stanford Stadium to get a close look at the NFL prospects that will take the field when No. 3 Oregon faces No. 5 Stanford on Thursday night.
At least six general managers are in attendance for the highly anticipated Pac-12 showdown. San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke, Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi, Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, New York Jets general manager John Idzik, Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager David Caldwell, Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Tom Gamble and Miami Dolphins director of scouting Chris Grier are among the high-profile evaluators at the game.
5 to watch
Daniel Jeremiah says Ducks QB Marcus Mariota and Cardinal LB Trent Murphy are among the five players he will be watching closely in Thursday night's Oregon-Stanford game. [More ...](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap2000000277867/article/track-oregons-marcus-mariota-stanford-linebackers-closely icampaign=ATL_newsdriver)
Scouts from the Cleveland Browns, San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, St. Louis Rams, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons are relegated to the standing-room only because of the demand for credentials.
The 49ers have four scouts in attendance besides Baalke, not a surprise given that Stanford's football renaissance began under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Among the standout prospects evaluators will certainly be interested to see are Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota, who is being discussed as the potential No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and Cardinal outside linebacker Trent Murphy, who is second in college football in tackles for loss and fifth in sacks this season.
One other notable name from the NFL ranks is also in attendance, but in a less than official capacity. Broncos executive vice president of football operations John Elway will have his Stanford No. 7 jersey retired at halftime.