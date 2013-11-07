At least 21 NFL teams send reps to scout Oregon-Stanford

Published: Nov 07, 2013 at 12:17 PM

STANFORD, Calif. -- Representatives from at least 21 NFL teams are in attendance at Stanford Stadium to get a close look at the NFL prospects that will take the field when No. 3 Oregon faces No. 5 Stanford on Thursday night.

At least six general managers are in attendance for the highly anticipated Pac-12 showdown. San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke, Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi, Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, New York Jets general manager John Idzik, Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager David Caldwell, Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Tom Gamble and Miami Dolphins director of scouting Chris Grier are among the high-profile evaluators at the game.

5 to watch

Daniel Jeremiah says Ducks QB Marcus Mariota and Cardinal LB Trent Murphy are among the five players he will be watching closely in Thursday night's Oregon-Stanford game. [More ...](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap2000000277867/article/track-oregons-marcus-mariota-stanford-linebackers-closely icampaign=ATL_newsdriver)

Scouts from the Cleveland Browns, San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, St. Louis Rams, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons are relegated to the standing-room only because of the demand for credentials.

The 49ers have four scouts in attendance besides Baalke, not a surprise given that Stanford's football renaissance began under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Among the standout prospects evaluators will certainly be interested to see are Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota, who is being discussed as the potential No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and Cardinal outside linebacker Trent Murphy, who is second in college football in tackles for loss and fifth in sacks this season.

One other notable name from the NFL ranks is also in attendance, but in a less than official capacity. Broncos executive vice president of football operations John Elway will have his Stanford No. 7 jersey retired at halftime.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW