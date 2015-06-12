Assistant's tweet shows Alabama's ability to put players in NFL

Alabama played Michigan in the 2012 season-opener, and at one point in that game the Crimson Tide had 11 offensive players on the field who currently are on NFL rosters. Tide running backs coach Burton Burns wants to make sure everyone knew that.
Truthfully, Burns' target audience are the players Alabama currently is recruiting. Alabama recruits high-level prospects, and almost every high-level prospect thinks he has NFL potential. Thus, the tweet sends a powerful message: Come to Alabama and we'll eventually see you in the NFL.
You also can be sure Burns (and other Alabama assistants) make it known that Alabama has had 44 players selected in the past six drafts, the most of any school in the nation in that span.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.