Ask 5: Who will Browns select with top pick of 2017 NFL Draft?

Published: Jan 18, 2017 at 05:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Now that the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft has come and gone, we have a clearer look at the player pool teams will be selecting from in late April. The Browns own the top overall pick and I was curious to find out what other team executives expect them to do with that selection. Do they fall in love with a quarterback? Do they add some firepower to their pass rush? Or, do they follow last year's playbook and trade down?

I reached out to five personnel executives and posed this question: Who will the Browns select with the first overall pick? Here are their answers.

Executive 1: Texas A&M Myles Garrett
"I don't think the Browns have a choice. ... It has to be Myles Garrett. He has such rare physical tools. He's clearly the best player in the draft."

Executive 2: Garrett
"Garrett makes the most sense. The Browns are switching to a 4-3 defense and he fits perfectly. He's the best player available and he fits what they need."

Executive 3: Garrett
"There's no quarterback this year worthy of the first pick. Plus, next year's QB class is going to be much better than this group. So, if you reach for a quarterback this year, you miss out on a player like Garrett and you remove yourself from taking a much better QB next year? That doesn't make any sense. Just take Garrett at No. 1."

Executive 4: Garrett
"Don't overthink it. Garrett is an elite talent at the second most important position on the field."

Executive 5: Garrett
"I'd be shocked if they don't pick Garrett. I guess they could trade down, but they did that last year and missed out on (Carson) Wentz. I thought that was a big mistake."

Summary: It's a sweep for Garrett.

Conclusion: All five executives agreed that the Browns should and will end up selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the first overall pick. I agree. I believe Garrett is the best player in this draft class and he would give the Browns something they desperately need -- an elite defensive player. They have added several quality players in the last few drafts, but they lack blue-chip, difference-making talent. Garrett has all of the tools to quickly emerge as one of the NFL's top edge rushers.

The Browns need to upgrade the quarterback position, but I don't think it would be smart to use this first pick to address that need. There simply isn't a signal-caller worthy of the top spot in this draft class.

*Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter *@MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.