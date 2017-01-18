Ask 5: Who will Browns select with top pick of 2017 NFL Draft?

Now that the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft has come and gone, we have a clearer look at the player pool teams will be selecting from in late April. The Browns own the top overall pick and I was curious to find out what other team executives expect them to do with that selection. Do they fall in love with a quarterback? Do they add some firepower to their pass rush? Or, do they follow last year's playbook and trade down?