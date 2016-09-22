Ask 5: Who's the most underrated QB in college football?

Published: Sep 22, 2016 at 03:12 AM
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Louisville's Lamar Jackson has clearly been the most dominant quarterback through the first three weeks of the college football season. I think we can all agree on that one. Who's the most underrated signal-caller in the country? The answer to that question is less obvious. I reached out to five NFL personnel executives to get their opinion on the subject. Here are their answers.

Executive 1: Shane Buechele, Texas
"I know he's just a freshman but the Texas QB is legit. I love his poise, deep-ball touch and overall feel for the game. He carries himself the right way, too."

Executive 2: Davis Webb, Cal
"I really like Webb at Cal. He's got great size, a strong arm and top-shelf intangibles. His footwork is a little raw and he needs to improve his quickness through progressions but he has a lot to work with."

Executive 3: Patrick Mahomes II, Texas Tech
"I like Falk at Washington State but I'll go with the kid at Texas Tech. He's got a big arm, he's athletic and he has tremendous upside."

Executive 4: Tyler Stewart, Nevada
"Stewart has good size and he's a decent athlete. He's more of a pocket guy. He wasn't a great fit for what they were doing last year. He needs some development but he's worth a pick."

Executive 5: Luke Falk, Washington State
"I think a lot of people sleep on Falk because of the system but I think he's got a real chance to be a starter at the next level. He throws a pretty ball and they rave about his toughness up there. He makes others around him better."

Summary: That's one vote apiece for Buechele, Falk, Mahomes, Stewart and Webb.

Conclusion: I haven't done a lot of tape work on these quarterbacks but I can vouch for Buechele's talent. I watched him live against Notre Dame in Week 1 and I was impressed with his arm talent and poise. He has a bright future. Of the other players mentioned, I'm really intrigued by Webb. Everyone that has been up to Cal has told me he has off-the-charts intangibles and work ethic. I've seen plenty of Mahomes and Falk on TV, and I'm really looking forward to digging into their tape. I don't know much about Stewart. That is a new name for me. He's officially on my list of players to study.

