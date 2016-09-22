Ask 5: Who's the most underrated QB in college football?

Conclusion: I haven't done a lot of tape work on these quarterbacks but I can vouch for Buechele's talent. I watched him live against Notre Dame in Week 1 and I was impressed with his arm talent and poise. He has a bright future. Of the other players mentioned, I'm really intrigued by Webb. Everyone that has been up to Cal has told me he has off-the-charts intangibles and work ethic. I've seen plenty of Mahomes and Falk on TV, and I'm really looking forward to digging into their tape. I don't know much about Stewart. That is a new name for me. He's officially on my list of players to study.