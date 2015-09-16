Ask 5: Who's most talented player in Ole Miss-Alabama game?

The most highly anticipated game of Week 3 in college football pits Ole Miss against Alabama in a contest that will feature plenty of NFL-caliber talent. Who is the most talented player in that game? I reached out to five NFL personnel executives for their answers.
Note: Ole Miss offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil has been held out of the first two games of the season by the school as the NCAA investigates allegations that Tunsil received impermissible benefits. His status for Saturday's game is not known as of this writing.
Executive 1: Ole Miss DL Robert Nkemdiche
"When he wants to play, he can dominate. He has good size and moves well but his motor isn't always running high."
Executive 2: Alabama DL A'Shawn Robinson
"There are a lot of players to choose from in this game. I'd lean toward No. 86 from Alabama. Although, the defensive lineman from Ole Miss is pretty special too."
Executive 3: Alabama DL Jarran Reed
"I think Reed will end up being the best player on this Alabama squad. I hear all of the hype about Robinson, but I think Reed is the better player. He has that (butt)-kicking mentality you want in a defensive lineman."
Executive 4: Ole Miss OT Laremy Tunsil
"I don't know if he'll play or not, but Tunsil is the best player on either team. He is special."
Executive 5: Ole Miss OT Laremy Tunsil
"He's big, long, bends well, plays with power. He's a big-time dude."
Verdict: Tunsil received the most votes (2), while Nkemdiche, Robinson and Reed each received one apiece.
Conclusion: The NFL scouting community will be locked in on this game on Saturday. There will be dozens of future NFL players competing against one another. I'm a big fan of Reed after studying him in the summer, but I believe Tunsil would be the best player in this contest. I hope he is cleared to play because he's the best tackle in college football and I'd love to see him challenged by a very physical Alabama front.