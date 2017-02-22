Ask 5: Who'll generate most buzz at NFL Scouting Combine?

Conclusion: This is a great group of players to keep an eye on during the combine. Thomas is building a lot of momentum and I've been told by sources at Stanford to expect some incredible testing numbers from him. Shaheen is a personal favorite of mine. I just recently gained access to his 2016 tape and it was extremely impressive. If he were playing at a Power 5 school, he would be in the discussion to be the top tight end in the draft class. Mahomes definitely has his supporters around the league. He has rare arm talent and his upside is sky high. I'm not as high on him as others, but I recognize his potential. Cunningham is one of the toughest players for me to evaluate in this class. I love his size/speed combination, but I thought he was a little tight and a little late to key/diagnose in the run game. I need to do more homework on him.