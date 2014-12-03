Ask 5: Who is best NFL comparison for Missouri DE Shane Ray?

Alabama and Missouri will square off on Saturday in the SEC title game. Every college football fan in the country is familiar with Crimson Tide star wide receiver Amari Cooper, but Missouri has some star power, too. Defensive end Shane Ray is one of the top pass rushers in the country.
I polled five NFL executives and asked them for a Ray comparison from a previous draft class. Here are the results:
Executive No. 1: Von Miller
"He has an outstanding get-off and he's bendy working the edge.
Executive No. 2: Bruce Irvin
Executive No. 3: Jerry Hughes
Executive No. 4: Barkevious Mingo and Von Miller
"He's a mix of Barkevious Mingo and Von Miller but I'll lean more toward Miller. Big-time burst off the edge."
Executive No. 5: DeMarcus Ware
"He's a poor man's DeMarcus Ware. He's not quite as athletic but he's explosive off the edge and has surprising power."
Verdict: It was a bit of a mixed bag, with five different players being mentioned. Miller's was the only name that came up more than once.
Conclusion: After studying Ray, I love his burst, motor and production. However, I don't put him in the same class as players like Miller and Ware. He reminded me more of players like Cliff Avril and Hughes. Ray does have the skill set to develop into a double-digit sack artist at the next level.