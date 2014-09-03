Ask 5: Who does Georgia RB Todd Gurley remind you of?

Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Todd-Gurley-tos-090314.jpg

Georgia RB Todd Gurley was the talk of college football after his monster performance against Clemson on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. His style reminded me a lot of Jamal Lewis, a player that came through Baltimore while I was a scout for the Ravens eight years ago.

Who does he remind you of? That's a question I posed to five NFL personnel executives this week. Some interesting names surfaced.

Executive No. 1: Adrian Peterson

"He's in the Adrian Peterson mold -- big, tall, thick trunk, downhill runner with track speed to finish."

Executive No. 2: Marshawn Lynch

"Powerful guy, runs through contact and finishes every single run."

Executive No. 3: Marshawn Lynch

"Strong, powerful and has great vision. Both guys are intense runners. They are both very capable in the passing game."

Executive No. 4: Fred Taylor

"He reminds me of Fred coming out of Florida. Big back with plenty of speed."

Executive No. 5: Jamal Lewis

"He's a bigger version of Jamal. They are both power backs with excellent acceleration. Gurley has better balance and lateral quicks than (Lewis)."

Verdict: Lynch was the only player to garner multiple votes from our panel, receiving two of the five cast.

Conclusion: These are all great comparisons. After seeing Gurley live in action last fall, I immediately thought of Lewis because of the power/speed combo. I had forgotten about Fred Taylor. I like that one even more.

