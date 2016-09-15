Ask 5: Which RB do you prefer, Ezekiel Elliott or Dalvin Cook?

Published: Sep 15, 2016 at 03:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Ask 5: Sept. 1 | Sept. 8

This weekend is loaded with intriguing college football games. The one I'm looking forward to the most (aside from Appalachian State-Miami ... for obvious reasons) is the battle in the ACC between Florida State and Louisville. Both squads possess young, talented signal-callers but the x-factor could be Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook. Cook is a highly productive player and his versatility presents a huge challenge to opposing defenses. How does he stack up against the top running back in last year's draft class, Ezekiel Elliott? Is he better than Elliott? I recently polled five NFL executives and asked which running back they would prefer. Here are the results.

Executive 1: Dalvin Cook
"I'd say Dalvin is the better prospect. He has more natural ability."

Executive 2: Dalvin Cook
"Cook isn't as tough but has real explosion and speed to break a long run from anywhere."

Executive 3: Ezekiel Elliott
"I'd say Zeke but it's close. They have totally different styles."

Executive 4: Ezekiel Elliott
"I'm a big Cook fan. He's now up to 215 pounds. He's big time. Zeke isn't as sexy but he's a more complete back. I'll go with Elliott."

Executive 5: Ezekiel Elliott
"I'll take Elliott. He has all of the traits to be a feature back. He has more size, drives through contact and finishes every run. He has more value as a blocker, too."

Summary: That's 3 votes for Elliott and 2 for Cook.

Conclusion: Both of these players have tremendous ability and upside. I believe both will have long, successful careers at the professional level. If forced to choose between the two, I would go with Elliott for some of the reasons listed above -- size and power. The thing I love about both players is their ability to contribute out of the backfield on passing downs. They both create matchup issues for opposing linebackers and they catch the ball effortlessly. I'm eager to see how Cook responds to the big stage this weekend against Louisville. I'm confident we will see him at his very best.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW