Ask 5: Which QB would you pursue this offseason?

Conclusion: Most of these executives seem to prefer the veteran signal-callers over the quarterback options in the 2017 NFL Draft. However, the Davis Webb scenario for Cleveland has me intrigued (I need to go study some more of his tape). I think the best option might be to wait for next year before going all-in on a quarterback. In the meantime, do your homework on the quarterback options in the middle rounds of the upcoming draft and pray that you get lucky and land the next Dak Prescott.