Ask 5: Which prospect surprised you most in season's first half?

Published: Oct 13, 2016 at 06:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Ask 5: Sept. 1 | Sept. 8 | Sept. 15 | Sept. 22 | Sept. 29 | Oct. 6

I love the unpredictability of college football. Who anticipated Nebraska being a top-10 team at this point in the season? Christian McCaffrey isn't even being discussed in the Heisman conversation. I didn't see that one coming. NFL evaluators have spent the past 2 months studying tape and visiting college programs. What has surprised them so far this season? I reached out to five NFL personnel executives to see which player's performance in the first half of the season has surprised them the most. Here are their answers.

Executive 1: Florida LB Alex Anzalone
"I knew the other linebacker at Florida (Jarrad Davis) was a stud but I didn't know much about Anzalone. He's really good. He isn't a physical take-on guy, but he flies around and makes a ton of plays."

Executive 2: Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon
"I didn't realize how good Mixon was until I really studied him. He has every tool you look for at the position. He's a very dynamic player."

Executive 3: Miami WR Stacy Coley
"Coley has been a pleasant surprise. He's gotten better as a route runner and he's become a more consistent player overall. There is still room for improvement but I wouldn't be surprised to see him rise through the process."

Executive 4: Cal WR Chad Hansen
"I love how he waited his turn and then stepped up when his opportunity arrived. He really put himself on the map with his play this year."

Executive 5: Cal QB Davis Webb
"I didn't have high expectations for Webb. I thought he would be just a system type guy, considering where he came from. After studying him, I was shocked. He's really good. He's bigger than (Jared) Goff and he has a much better arm. He makes some rare throws."

Summary: That's one vote apiece for Anzalone, Mixon, Coley, Hansen and Webb.

Conclusion: This is a very interesting mix of players. I've seen the two Cal players on TV but I've yet to study their tape. There is legitimate buzz for both guys in the scouting community. I've studied Mixon and Anzalone and both guys are outstanding talents. They are three-down players. Coley is a player I haven't heard much about. I look forward to digging into this tape and finding out what he brings to the table.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW