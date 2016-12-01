Ask 5: Which prospect is best leader in college football?

Conclusion: This is an interesting list of players. I think Webb could gather some steam in personnel departments during the all-star game circuit and NFL Scouting Combine. This quarterback class isn't very impressive and Webb has a nice combination of physical tools and off-the-charts intangibles. The defensive players mentioned have found a way to stand out on very dominant units. That's always a positive sign and something that goes a long way in draft-meeting debates. Hill has an interesting story. It seems like we've been watching him play at BYU for the past decade. His age (26)/injury history will likely keep him from being drafted, but I'd like to see him get a tryout as a strong safety or fullback.