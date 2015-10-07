Ask 5: What's best NFL player comp for Cal QB Jared Goff?

Conclusion: It's hard to find five, let alone seven, personnel guys that agree on anything, so this is very rare. Goff has really good pocket feel and awareness. He throws a pretty ball. In terms of a comparison, I think he's better than Ryan Tannehill was coming out of Texas A&M, and I think he's better than Alex Smith was coming out of Utah. Goff is a mixture of Matt Ryan and Derek Carr. Goff and Carr are similar athletes when it comes to foot quickness and having a quick release. Goff's body is similar to Matt Ryan's.