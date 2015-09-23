Ask 5: What's best NFL comp for UCLA LB Myles Jack?

Conclusion: The thing that stands out about Jack is his combination of versatility and explosiveness. The guy he reminds me of is Thomas Davis when he came out of Georgia. Opinions will vary on which position he should play in the NFL, but I don't think you can go wrong, no matter where you line him up. It's unfortunate that he suffered the injury, but he's a really talented player, and everything I hear is he practices as hard as he plays.