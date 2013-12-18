Ask 5: What prospect has most to prove before NFL draft?

Conclusion: Carr has plenty to gain in the next few months. He could start building some real momentum with a big performance Saturday against USC in the Las Vegas Bowl. Logan Thomas is loaded with physical tools but he has yet to put it all together. If he interviews well, I guarantee there will be more than a few NFL coaches convinced they can unlock his potential. Clowney and Sutton could both make strong statements if they improve their conditioning prior to the combine and pro days. That will show teams that they are serious about their craft.