As Kliff Kingsbury's future remains unclear, Cardinals have done homework on coaching candidates

Published: Jan 08, 2023 at 06:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Pelissero_Tom_1400x1000
by Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero

The Arizona Cardinals have been preparing in recent weeks for a potential coaching search as they weigh Kliff Kingsbury's future, sources say, but it remains unclear if those preparations will lead to change.

Owner Michael Bidwill has not informed Kingsbury of any decision entering Sunday's season finale against the 49ers, a source said. When asked about his job status this week, Kingsbury said he's been speaking with Bidwill every day but "(w)e'll focus on that after Sunday."

Behind the scenes, Bidwill has been gathering information on candidates and figuring out how he would run the process if he makes a change, just one year after Arizona made the playoffs in Kingsbury's third season.

Making plans in case is not a rarity. But the Cardinals' situation is complicated, with longtime general manager Steve Keim taking an indefinite health-related absence last month and unlikely to return to that role, per sources. Keim's absence left Bidwill without a sounding board and someone he's relied on for years. So if Bidwill is going to do a search, he'll need help.

Among the potential candidates if there's a change: former Saints head coach Sean Payton, who a source says has done homework on the Arizona job in case it comes open but wouldn't come cheap; and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, the former Broncos head coach who is highly respected in the building.

The Cardinals were sufficiently encouraged by the team's progress last season that they signed Kingsbury and Keim to extensions through the 2027 season and inked quarterback Kyler Murray to a lucrative deal through the 2028 season. But nothing much has gone right since.

One year after going 11-6 -- their best mark and first playoff appearance since the 2015 season -- the Cardinals are 4-12 entering Sunday's game at San Francisco. Murray might not be ready for the start of the 2023 season after tearing the ACL and meniscus in his right knee on Dec. 12. Two days later, the Cardinals announced Keim was leaving the team on his leave of absence.

Bidwill likes executives Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson, who have been running player personnel on an interim basis, and both would be a candidate for the job. But neither has prior GM experience.

Would a coaching change be too much change for an organization? And is it worth paying out the balance of Kingsbury's contract unless Bidwill is certain he's getting an upgrade? It's a lot to sort through as Arizona heads into the offseason this week.

_Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter. _

Follow Tom Pelissero on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Broncos plan to interview Jim Harbaugh this week; could new big-money extension keep him at Michigan?

The Denver Broncos plan to interview University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for their head coaching job early this week, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.

news

Jaguars win AFC South, head back to playoffs for first time since 2017

Just a year after a three-win campaign, the Jacksonville Jaguars have gone from worst to first by defeating the Tennessee Titans on Saturday to win the AFC South title.

news

Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to take time away following season to evaluate future

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to take some time away following the conclusion of the year to consider his future, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Saturday doubleheader

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from Week 18's Saturday doubleheader.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE