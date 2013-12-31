Art Briles: No calls from Redskins owner Dan Snyder

Art Briles is in demand, not that anyone could tell by taking a look at the Baylor head coach's cell phone.
Briles said Tuesday he has not been contacted by the Washington Redskins or the Texas Longhorns with his typical flair.
"I don't think I've got a missed call from Dan Snyder, do I? Okay," Briles said. "It's all rumors and speculation. I haven't had any contact with anyone collegiately or NFL. My focus is on winning this football game, being a Baylor Bear. The six years I've been at Baylor, I've never interviewed while I've been there."
Briles has been linked to both vacancies in part because of his work with Robert Griffin III. The Redskins need a coach who can maximize Griffin's unique skill set, while Texas' struggles at the quarterback position in recent years are best embodied by the failure to recruit the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner as a quarterback.
Briles has proven to be an offensive mastermind in his time at Baylor, leading the Big 12 in total offense each of the last three seasons using three different quarterbacks. With redshirt junior Bryce Petty at the helm, throwing for 3,844 yards and 30 touchdowns against just two interceptions, Baylor won its first-ever Big 12 championship and will face UCF in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.
Briles did express interest in seeing how his wide-open balanced spread offense would fare at the next level, before adding he would not pursue any opening.
"As far as interest in the NFL, if we're just being honest, which I like to be, the thing that would interest me would be our style of play at that level. That's the only thing that would attract anybody I think in a position that I'm in, would be the style of play," Briles said.
"I like how we play from a philosophical, schematic standpoint. I know the rules are different, the limitations on the number of people available in a game. To me that works to an advantage. If they have 46 guys available, there's going to be a few of them getting tired on one side of the ball."