Art Briles, Baylor mutually agree to part ways

Baylor and former football coach Art Briles have mutually agreed to part ways, the university announced Friday night.
In a statement released by the university, the school announced it has terminated its employment relationship with Briles immediately. In addition, it stated both Baylor and Briles "acknowledge that there were serious shortcomings in the response to reports of sexual violence by some student-athletes, including deficiencies in university processes and the delegation of disciplinary responsibilities with the football program. Baylor is addressing these shortcomings and making ongoing improvements.
"Baylor wishes Coach Briles well in his future endeavors. Coach Briles expresses his thanks to the City of Waco and wishes the Baylor Bears success in the future."
The decision to formally terminate the relationship comes a week after the university reached a settlement agreement with Baylor on the heels of Briles' attorney filing a legal motion against the school that included a claim of wrongful termination.
Briles was removed as head coach in May following a report from the law firm of Pepper Hamilton that the school's administration, athletic department, and coaching staff shared in failing to properly respond to allegations of sexual assault by players. He's been replaced by coach Jim Grobe.
The Pepper Hamilton report has not been released in full, but the school's release on the report began a series of actions that included the removal of school president Ken Starr, probation for athletic director Ian McCaw, and a parting with Briles the school initially described as "suspended indefinitely with intent to terminate."