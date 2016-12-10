Army snaps 14-game losing streak to Navy with 21-17 win

For the first time since 2001, Army is celebrating a win over Navy.
The Black Knights snapped a 14-game losing streak -- the longest ever in a series that dates back to 1890 -- to the Midshipmen with a fourth-quarter comeback on Saturday.
Army was in control throughout the first half, but Navy rallied in the third quarter and held a 17-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter. That's when Army QB Ahmad Bradshaw led his team on an 80-yard scoring drive, capping it off with a 9-yard TD run that proved to be the deciding score.
"This was a long time coming," Army coach Jeff Monken told CBS. "I'm just so proud of this team and the way they fought. What a second half. I couldn't be more proud."
Browns QB Robert Griffin III, whose parents were both U.S. Army sergeants, took to Twitter to congratulate the victors.
President-elect Donald Trump was on hand for a game rife with turnovers (4 for Army, 3 for Navy). Navy, which was ranked No. 25 in the nation by the College Football Playoff selection committee, was down to its third-string quarterback, Zach Abey, who made his first career start. The game was a treat for lovers of old-school football. There were just 8 pass completions and 14 pass attempts in the contest, as the teams did most of their damage on the ground.
Army will play North Texas on Dec. 27 in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. Navy will finish its season in the Dec. 23 Armed Forces Bowl (Fort Worth, Texas) against Louisiana Tech.