Army snaps 14-game losing streak to Navy with 21-17 win

President-elect Donald Trump was on hand for a game rife with turnovers (4 for Army, 3 for Navy). Navy, which was ranked No. 25 in the nation by the College Football Playoff selection committee, was down to its third-string quarterback, Zach Abey, who made his first career start. The game was a treat for lovers of old-school football. There were just 8 pass completions and 14 pass attempts in the contest, as the teams did most of their damage on the ground.