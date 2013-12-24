Army hires Jeff Monken of Georgia Southern as next head coach

Army has landed its new head football coach, as it was announced Tuesday morning that Jeff Monken has been hired to lead the Black Knights.
Monken had served as the head coach at Georgia Southern for the past four seasons, and scored a signature victory in November when he led his team to a 26-20, season-ending upset victory over Florida at the Swamp.
The Eagles finished the 2013 season with a 7-4 mark. Monken compiled a record of 38-16 in his four seasons at Georgia Southern.
"I am thrilled to accept the head coaching position at West Point," said Monken. "Not only is the United States Military Academy one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the world, it boasts one of the nation's richest, most historic traditions in all of college football. I am anxious to get started ... meet our players, put our coaching staff in place, and begin preparations for the 2014 football season."
The decision to go with Monken echoes Navy's hiring of then-Georgia Southern head coach Paul Johnson in 2002, a move that lifted the Midshipmen to heights not seen in decades. Under Johnson and successor Ken Niumatalolo, Navy has won 12 straight games in the fabled Army-Navy rivalry, defeated Notre Dame for the first time since 1963, and reached bowl games in 10 of the last 11 seasons.
Monken was at Navy with Johnson from 2002-07 before following Johnson to Georgia Tech in 2008, giving Monken first-hand perspective on the expectations and limitations of operating a football program at a U.S. service academy.
Monken's previous experience at Navy was a factor in his landing the Army job, while his expertise in running the precision and timing-based triple-option offense fits in with the kind of discipline and decision-making instilled in cadets.
"We want a successful head coach who understands the challenges of working at a service academy, one who could help us win immediately and one who understands the importance of West Point's mission. We found that in Jeff," said Boo Corrigan, Army director of intercollegiate athletics. "Jeff has been highly successful at every stop he has made both on the field and off. We expect him to experience that same level of success at West Point."
In addition to Monken, Ohio State offensive line coach Ed Warinner and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan were candidates to replace Rich Ellerson, who was fired last week after posting a record of 20-41 in five seasons.
Hiring a head coach from Georgia Southern brought Navy football to heights not seen in decades. Now Army is hoping a similar approach can revive the Black Knights.