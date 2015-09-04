Arkansas Tech scores on play honoring late teammate

Arkansas Tech's first defensive snap of the season was played with only 10 men Thursday, as the team sought to honor late Wonder Boys defensive lineman Zemaric Holt, who drowned in July.
The result?
A defensive touchdown, of course, inspiring ATU to a 62-14 win over Southern Nazarene. Southern Nazarene obliged with a high-risk trick play, and a fumbled handoff resulted in an easy score for the Wonder Boys.
No word on whether ATU will invoke the 10-man memorial again in its next game, a home opener against Oklahoma Baptist, but there is no arguing with the results so far.