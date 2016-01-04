Arkansas TE Hunter Henry intends to enter 2016 NFL Draft

Arkansas tight end Hunter Henry will apply for early eligibility into the NFL draft, becoming the first underclassman at the position in the 2016 class to decide to forego NCAA eligibility for a leap to the pros.
But while the tight end position might be looking thin for the draft, at least among underclassmen, it's no fault of Henry's. He reportedly has received a first-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board. In a statement released by the school, Henry said he intends to return to Arkansas to complete his college degree. Monday afternoon, Stanford's Austin Hooper became the second underclassman tight end to announce he intends to enter the draft.
Arkansas offensive tackle Denver Kirkland (6-foot-5, 340 pounds), who projects more as a guard in the NFL, announced he intends to enter the 2016 draft as well.
Although Henry (6-5, 250) played in a power-rushing offense for the Razorbacks and is a capable blocker, his athleticism and skills as a receiving threat are his biggest assets. He caught 51 passes for 739 yards for the Razorbacks as a junior.
Arkansas running back Alex Collins is also considering applying for early draft entry.