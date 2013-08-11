Arkansas receiver Mekale McKay transferring to Cincinnati

Arkansas wide receiver Mekale McKay will transfer to Cincinnati, and according to scout.com, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound sophomore is hoping to play this season under the NCAA's hardship waiver.
NCAA transfer rules require players who transfer from one FBS program to another to sit out one season of eligibility before they can play for their new school. However, when circumstances of hardship are associated with the reason for the transfer, the NCAA has been known to grant a waiver allowing transfers to play immediately.
It has always been a difficult waiver for a transferring player to obtain, although in recent years, more transfers seem to be making the case. It's unclear what circumstances McKay will cite in filing for hardship, but Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema probably didn't do McKay's case any favors by saying McKay was concerned about whether he would be a good fit for Arkansas' new offense.
On Saturday, Bielema confirmed McKay was exiting the program, but would not divulge his destination. McKay was recruited by Cincinnati out of high school.