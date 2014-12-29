Arkansas RB's, strong defense help roll over Texas in bowl win

Williams, who announced his return to the school for his senior season last week, scored a touchdown on the ground and recorded 105 yards on 23 carries to pound what had been a fairly stout Longhorns defense that led the Big 12 in a number of categories. His counterpart, Collins, was also effective in the game with nearly 4.5 yards per carry on his way to a 76 yard day that included a number of impressive runs to show off his burst. The sophomore from Florida also chipped in a pair of nice returns in the return game to complete a dominating performance by the pair that Texas had few answers for.