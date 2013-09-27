Arkansas QB Brandon Allen to return to face Texas A&M

Arkansas quarterback Brandon Allen will be back in the lineup for the Razorbacks against visiting Texas A&M Saturday, coach Bret Bielema announced via his official Twitter feed:
Bielema declined opportunities to name Allen the starter earlier in the week. Allen injured his shoulder in Arkansas' week three win over Southern Miss, and did not play in the Razorbacks' first loss of the season against Rutgers last week.
Allen (6-3, 220) is a sophomore in his first year as a regular starter for Arkansas, having played sparingly as a freshman last season. In three games this season, he's completed 26 of 44 passes for 388 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Of greater concern for the Texas A&M defense is an Arkansas rushing attack that has produced six 100-yard rushing performances by two different backs over four games.
Allen's return, however, should give Arkansas a better chance to convert third downs. And Allen, for one, is ready:
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.