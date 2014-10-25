Arkansas pulls off lineman-to-long snapper TD pass

Arkansas pulled off the sort of craziness usually reserved for backyard football games among the bros.
Arkansas' 350-pound offensive guard Sebastian Tretola lined up at quarterback in an unbalanced line shotgun formation and completed a six-yard TD pass to Alan D'Appollonio. D'Appollonio, it should be noted, is the Razorbacks' long snapper. The result is an offensive lineman-to-long snapper, fat-guy-throws-TD, once-in-a-lifetime event.
In the second quarter of its game against Alabama-Birmingham, Arkansas faced a fourth-and-goal from the UAB 6-yard line. That's when the Razorbacks dialed up the magic.
Now, take a look at the madness from another angle.
You saw that right, that's a player wearing No. 73 lining up at quarterback on a center-eligible play. Just another zany football moment from the mind of Arkansas coach Bret Bielema.
The "Hefty Lefty," former University of Kentucky and New York Giants quarterback Jared Lorenzen, was happy that somebody heftier than himself threw for a touchdown and possibly breaking an unofficial SEC record.