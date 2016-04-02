Arkansas' Henry will be first tight end taken in 2016 NFL Draft

Tight end Hunter Henry -- 6-foot-4 7/8, 251 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.66 and 4.69 seconds. He had a 31 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-5 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.41 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.16 seconds. He also had 21 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Henry caught the ball very well in his positional workout. Henry definitely will be the first tight end selected in the 2016 NFL Draft, possibly as early as the end of the first round or top of the second round.