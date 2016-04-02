Arkansas' Henry will be first tight end taken in 2016 NFL Draft

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams were present for Arkansas' pro day on March 16, when 11 players worked out indoors and on FieldTurf.
Tight end Hunter Henry -- 6-foot-4 7/8, 251 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.66 and 4.69 seconds. He had a 31 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-5 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.41 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.16 seconds. He also had 21 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Henry caught the ball very well in his positional workout. Henry definitely will be the first tight end selected in the 2016 NFL Draft, possibly as early as the end of the first round or top of the second round.
Quarterback Brandon Allen -- 6-1 5/8, 214 -- went through a scripted passing workout. He threw the ball with velocity, and also threw it well downfield. The only negative on Allen is that he doesn't have big hands (8 7/8 inches).
Running back Alex Collins -- 5-10 1/4, 214 -- had a 32 1/2-inch vertical. He showed some tightness in his movement during the positional workout, but otherwise worked out well.
Offensive tackle Denver Kirkland -- 6-4 1/2, 321 -- had a 23-inch vertical and 8-foot-2 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 5.33 seconds and the three-cone in 8.0 seconds. He also had 18 strength lifts. Unfortunately, Kirkland looked out of shape during the pro-day workout.
Offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola -- 6-4 1/4, 319 -- just did positional drills and looked good doing so.
Running back Jonathan Williams -- 5-11 1/8, 216 -- ran the 40 in 4.59 and 4.66 seconds. He did the short shuttle in 4.29 seconds and the three-cone in 6.97 seconds. Williams missed the entire 2015 season with a foot injury. He had a real good pro-day workout considering that he missed all of last year.