Arkansas DL Robert Thomas doesn't plan to run at combine

Published: Feb 04, 2014 at 09:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread
Robert-Thomas-140204-TOS.jpg

Arkansas defensive lineman Robert Thomas' rehabilitation from a broken leg has progressed well, but not well enough that he plans to perform lower-body drills at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine. That means his 40-yard dash will have to wait until Arkansas' pro day March 5, or perhaps a subsequent private workout for NFL scouts.

"Right now the plan is only the bench (press), and doing interviews and things like that," Thomas told College Football 24/7 Tuesday. "I still have a lot of time, though. There are two weeks left. But more than likely I'll just be on the bench.

"My agent, if I don't feel like I can (run) by pro day, he has some (workouts) planned for me for April," he said.

Thomas broke the tibia bone in his left leg Oct. 12 against South Carolina and missed the remainder of the year.

He was well on his way to his best college season at the time, having made 31 tackles, six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in just half a season. Arkansas coach Bret Bielema considered Thomas among the Razorbacks' emotional leaders and honored his contribution to Bielema's first year in the program by assigning his No. 98 jersey to a different player each week after the injury.

Thomas said that while he doesn't expect to run at the combine in Indianapolis, he has been encouraged by his progress in rehab.

"I can run straight forward pretty good, I cut pretty good," he said. "I can do pretty much anything. It's just a matter of getting back to where I was."

As for his draft position, Thomas said he isn't sure what round he might be drafted in but also isn't concerned about it. For Thomas, it's more about the marriage than the wedding, figuratively speaking.

"I've heard a few things from my agent," he said. "I'd love to be drafted, and being drafted has always been the goal, but really, all I need is a shot."

Thomas played at 315-320 pounds this season and said he currently weighs 325. He is big enough to anchor a 3-4 defense as a nose guard but athletic enough to play the 3-technique defensive tackle position in a 4-3 scheme.

