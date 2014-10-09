Arkansas DBs coach compares Amari Cooper to Calvin Johnson

Published: Oct 09, 2014 at 06:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Arkansas secondary coach Clay Jennings thinks of Calvin Johnson when watching film of Alabama star receiver Amari Cooper.

And while Cooper might not be anywhere near as big as the Detroit Lions star, he's big enough to be a major concern for Jennings as the Crimson Tide visits the Razorbacks Saturday.

"He's big. He's basically one of the SEC versions of Calvin Johnson. He's a Megatron," Jennings said, according to al.com. "He's unbelievably light on his feet. He goes up and makes tough catches. He can track the ball in the air once it's thrown downfield. He does a great job."

» Predictions for top 10 games of Week 7

At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Cooper isn't quite the giant that Johnson is at 6-5, 240. But, like Johnson, he excels at catching passes in traffic, and at catching fades and other deep routes that call for receivers to catch the ball at its highest point, over defensive backs trying to do the same. To give you an idea of how productive Cooper has been this season, his 91 receiving yards against Ole Miss last week represented a season low.

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah considers Cooper among the elite receiving talents in the nation, and recently compared him favorably to former Clemson star Sammy Watkins, who was picked fourth overall by the Buffalo Bills in May's draft.

"... You've got to be able to identify where (Cooper) is. And you've got to be able to play the ball downfield on the deep ball. You've got to go up and compete and make catches for him very tough. You've got to be able to contest catches," Jennings said of defending the Alabama star.

Cooper, a junior, will decide after the season whether to stay in college or declare eligibility for the 2015 NFL Draft.

Jennings, no doubt, would be glad to see him go.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.