Arkansas DBs coach compares Amari Cooper to Calvin Johnson

Arkansas secondary coach Clay Jennings thinks of Calvin Johnson when watching film of Alabama star receiver Amari Cooper.
And while Cooper might not be anywhere near as big as the Detroit Lions star, he's big enough to be a major concern for Jennings as the Crimson Tide visits the Razorbacks Saturday.
"He's big. He's basically one of the SEC versions of Calvin Johnson. He's a Megatron," Jennings said, according to al.com. "He's unbelievably light on his feet. He goes up and makes tough catches. He can track the ball in the air once it's thrown downfield. He does a great job."
At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Cooper isn't quite the giant that Johnson is at 6-5, 240. But, like Johnson, he excels at catching passes in traffic, and at catching fades and other deep routes that call for receivers to catch the ball at its highest point, over defensive backs trying to do the same. To give you an idea of how productive Cooper has been this season, his 91 receiving yards against Ole Miss last week represented a season low.
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah considers Cooper among the elite receiving talents in the nation, and recently compared him favorably to former Clemson star Sammy Watkins, who was picked fourth overall by the Buffalo Bills in May's draft.
"... You've got to be able to identify where (Cooper) is. And you've got to be able to play the ball downfield on the deep ball. You've got to go up and compete and make catches for him very tough. You've got to be able to contest catches," Jennings said of defending the Alabama star.
Cooper, a junior, will decide after the season whether to stay in college or declare eligibility for the 2015 NFL Draft.
Jennings, no doubt, would be glad to see him go.