Arkansas DBs coach compares Amari Cooper to Calvin Johnson

At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Cooper isn't quite the giant that Johnson is at 6-5, 240. But, like Johnson, he excels at catching passes in traffic, and at catching fades and other deep routes that call for receivers to catch the ball at its highest point, over defensive backs trying to do the same. To give you an idea of how productive Cooper has been this season, his 91 receiving yards against Ole Miss last week represented a season low.