Arkansas' Bret Bielema 'embarrassed' by upset loss to Toledo

Led by a stingy defense and quarterback Phillip Ely, a former Alabama backup who transferred two years ago to play for the Rockets, Toledo pulled off a huge upset in knocking off the 18th-ranked Razorbacks. It came just four days after Arkansas coach Bret Bielema was critical of defending national champion Ohio State's schedule, noting that the Buckeyes had just one more ranked team on their while the Razorbacks would play eight.