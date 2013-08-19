Arkansas 2013 season preview

The offensive skill talent Arkansas has pumped into the NFL in recent years is remarkable: Three running backs in the same draft (2008), three receivers in a single draft (2012), and its last two starting quarterbacks. That output continued last April when all four drafted Razorbacks were offensive skill players. Looking ahead, the well appears to be drying up quickly. Eight of 12 returning starters play defense, a unit that yielded 58 points to Texas A&M, 52 to Alabama, 45 to Mississippi State and 38 to South Carolina.