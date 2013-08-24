Arizona Wildcats coach Rich Rodriguez shows off dances moves

If Hollywood finally gets around to making the sequel to "Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo," Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez has put together quite the reel this summer for casting directors to evaluate.
Fresh off his starring turn as The Sherriff in "Hard Edge" and "Hard Edge II," Rodriguez showed off his dance moves as the Wildcats celebrated the end of up fall camp.
The popping and locking from Rodriguez was solid enough, if a bit old school. Maybe LSU head coach Les Miles can introduce Rodriguez to the Harlem Shake at the next National Football Foundation dinner.