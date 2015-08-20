Arizona State unveils 'Desert Ice' alternate uniform

Whether Arizona State plays well in its season opener against Texas A&M is anyone's guess, but we know this much -- the Sun Devils will look good. ASU unveiled alternate "Desert Ice" uniforms by adidas Thursday, which will be worn for the team's neutral-site game in Houston against the Aggies on Sept. 5.
The alternate look is marked by a metallic copper-colored pitchfork on the pants and helmet. Unlike a lot of alternate uniforms that are gaudy and lacking any sense of style, this is a strong look for the Sun Devils.
One that the school shouldn't hesitate to use again.