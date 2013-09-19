Arizona State-Stanford top game in Week 4 of college football

The skinny: A lot of intrigue for this one. Atlantic Division favorite Clemson always seems to lose at least once to someone it has no business losing to, and division rival NC State shocked an unbeaten Florida State team in Raleigh last season. And the last time the Tigers played in Raleigh, they were ranked seventh but lost by 23. NC State's secondary is a huge concern; senior CB Dontae Johnson (6-2, 195) is solid, but there are questions everywhere else. Can Johnson and his mates keep Clemson WR Sammy Watkins from taking over? NC State QB Pete Thomas has a big arm, and though coach Dave Doeren would prefer to run the ball, he should unleash Thomas because Clemson's secondary can be exploited. NC State OT Rob Crisp is one of the best linemen in the ACC; Clemson DEs Vic Beasley and Corey Crawford are good pass rushers.