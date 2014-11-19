Arizona State's Jaelen Strong could miss Washington State game

Arizona State wide receiver Jaelen Strong could miss Saturday's game against Washington State as he recovers from a concussion.
Strong (6-foot-3, 215 pounds), a junior who is a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation's top receiver, suffered a concussion late in this past Saturday's loss to Oregon State; he missed the Sun Devils' final two drives of the game.
Arizona State coach Todd Graham told reporters Tuesday that Strong was going through a concussion protocol and was 50-50 to play against the Cougars in the Sun Devils' final home game of the season.
Strong -- a Philadelphia native who arrived at Arizona State last year after a stint at a junior college -- has 71 receptions for 982 yards and nine touchdowns; he had his fourth 100-yard performance of the season against the Beavers, but his five-game streak with at least one touchdown reception was snapped.
NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks said earlier this month that Strong "is a big-bodied, athletic guy who has a lot of the traits you look for in a No. 1 receiver."
There is only one other wide receiver on Arizona State's roster with more than 10 receptions, sophomore Cameron Smith, so Strong's absence would be a big one. Redshirt freshman Ellis Jefferson, who has 10 catches, likely would be Strong's replacement in the starting lineup.
