Arizona State's Carl Bradford reportedly staying for senior season

Arizona State outside linebacker Carl Bradford, who ranked third in the Pac-12 with 19 tackles for loss this season, will stay in school for his senior season, CBSSsports.com reported.
Bradford, who graduated in December with a degree in criminal justice, had told the Arizona Republic in December that he requested feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Board and that he would return if he wasn't considered a first- or second-round pick. Sun Devils coach Todd Graham had said he expected Bradford to return.
Bradford (6-foot-1, 242 pounds) plays the "devil" position -- a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end -- for the Sun Devils. He tied for the team lead with 8.5 sacks this season and has 20 sacks and 40.5 tackles for loss in the past two seasons.
Bradford is a hard worker who has made himself into a good pass rusher. He is physical, aggressive and plays with a mean streak. But that mean streak got him into trouble this season, when he was benched for the second half of a win over Oregon State after he got into a sideline altercation with teammates.
He can become a more well-rounded linebacker, and his lack of bulk hurts at times against the run. He needs to prove he can play every down at the next level and be more than a pass-rush specialist.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.