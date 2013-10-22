Arizona State DT Will Sutton recaptures dominant 2012 form

Published: Oct 22, 2013 at 11:30 AM
Will-Sutton-131022-TOS.jpg

Through the first six games of this season, Arizona State defensive tackle Will Sutton was looking like a flash in the pan. A terrifying, 6-foot-1, 305-pound one, but a flash in the pan nevertheless.

Things we learned

Jadeveon Clowney-131019-PQ.jpg

From Jadeveon Clowney returning to form to Florida State's complete dismantling of Clemson, here are the lessons learned from the college football weekend. **More ...**

In the first half of the season, Sutton had 2.5 tackles for loss with one sack, which would have been an average day last season, when he racked up 23.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks to earn Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

There were concerns whether the weight Sutton added in the off-season had sapped his remarkable quickness.

Head coach Todd Graham kept defending Sutton, and that confidence was finally rewarded with a dominant showing against Washington last Saturday, when Sutton had a conference season-high three solo tackles for loss (one sack). The Huskies were held to minus-five rushing yards, with running back Bishop Sankey managing 22 yards on 13 carries, giving Graham a chance to crow Tuesday during the Pac-12 coaches teleconference.

"He's played exceptional all year long, as far as I'm concerned," Graham said. "Maybe the numbers haven't shown as much because we've played different styles of offenses, but he was very, very productive and has been dominant.

"He's the best I've ever been around, and he has been very productive all year," Graham added.

Sutton had three tackles total in losses at Stanford and against Notre Dame at Arlington, Texas, which Graham attributed to playing against "two of the best offensive lines in the country."

But a more active Sutton dominated the UW offensive line with speed and power, helping to keep the Sun Devils in the thick of the Pac-12 South race. Now tied with UCLA in the loss column, ASU looks set to benefit from a schedule that will see the Bruins play the Cardinal and Oregon in consecutive weeks.

The division race is likely to come down to the Sun Devils' Nov. 23 game at UCLA. Sutton didn't play in last season's 45-43 loss because of a knee injury, but the different this time could be the presence of Sutton, whom Graham labeled a "big-time player and leader for our team."

That's the difference between being a flash in the pan and having sustained success on the football field. Sutton has to consistently deliver from here on out to revive his stock in the eyes of NFL evaluators and for ASU to meet its goals.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.