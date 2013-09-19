Arizona State at Stanford top Pac-12 game of Week 4

The skinny: Talk about contrasting styles. The Cardinal wants to play a methodical, punishing style that highlights its powerful offensive line and defensive front seven, whereas Arizona State wants to push the pace. The Sun Devils ran 93 plays against the Badgers, 31 fewer than Stanford has run in its two games. For ASU to impose its will, defensive tackle Will Sutton will have to overpower left guard David Yankey and force Stanford into long, obvious passing downs where Sutton and linebacker Carl Bradford can go after quarterback Kevin Hogan.