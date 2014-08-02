Arizona safety Tra'Mayne Bondurant leaves football program

There's plenty of optimism around the Arizona Wildcats this season even though the team is stuck in one of the toughest divisions in college football.
However, head coach Rich Rodriguez might have put a little damper on that optimism on Saturday night, as he announced starting safety Tra'Mayne Bondurant is no longer with the football program.
According to the Arizona Daily Star's Daniel Berk, Rodriguez told reporters after practice that Bondurant had been disciplined for some issues and given some punishment. Apparently he never fulfilled the terms of the discipline and instead decided to leave the program.
While it doesn't appear that Rodriguez is completely ruling out a return by Bondurant, his absence still represents a big blow to the Wildcats' defense.
Bondurant has started the past two seasons in the "Spur" role in Jeff Casteel's speedy 3-3-5 defense. The redshirt senior is one of the few defensive players who might have an NFL future on the squad and has been a catalyst for big plays during his time in Tucson -- he has three pick-sixes.
Bondurant recorded 72 tackles and four interceptions last season.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound safety was expected to team with Jared Tevis and Jonathan McKnight to complement Rodriguez's high-powered offense this year and give the team a shot at a third straight bowl game under the current staff.
With Bondurant's departure, junior Anthony Lopez figures to be in line as the starter at the "Spur" position. The team is fairly deep in the secondary, but losing a player of Bondurant's caliber on the first day of fall camp still isn't a welcomed development if you're Rodriguez or a Wildcats supporter.