Arizona's Scooby Wright is winner of Nagurski Trophy

Wright leads the nation with 27 tackles for loss, is second with 153 tackles and is third with 14 sacks. In addition, he is tied for the national lead with six forced fumbles. He is the only FBS player to rank even in the top 25 of all those categories. Research by STATS shows that the most recent player to finish in the top five in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks was Clemson linebacker Keith Adams, in 1999.