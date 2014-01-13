Arizona RB Ka'Deem Carey to enter 2014 NFL Draft

After two sterling seasons as the Arizona starting running back, there was simply nothing left for Ka'Deem Carey to accomplish in college. And so it is hardly a surprise that Carey is departing. He will forgo his senior season and enter the 2014 NFL Draft, the school confirmed Monday.
Sure, there was the chance to smash Pac-12 records and win the Doak Walker Award that had eluded him. He could have tried to lead the Wildcats to their first-ever appearance in the Rose Bowl in his final year of eligibility, but realistically Carey had to move on.
Carey (5-foot-10, 207 pounds) demonstrated a complete skill set to erase concerns he was merely the product of head coach Rich Rodriguez's spread offense. After rushing for 1,929 yards and 23 touchdowns as a sophomore, Carey added 1,885 yards and 19 scores in 2013 despite missing a stat-stuffing season opener against Northern Arizona while serving a one-game suspension.
Carey added 77 receptions for 679 yards and four touchdowns for his career.
His toughness, durability and elusiveness were best displayed during a shocking upset of Oregon in November, as Carey carried the ball a school-record 48 times for 206 yards and four touchdowns.