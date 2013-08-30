Arizona RB Ka'Deem Carey suspended, not needed in opener

Arizona running back Ka'Deem Carey did not play in the season opener against Northern Arizona Friday night, and he was not needed.
Daniel Jenkins gained 139 yards, including 91 on one play that went for a touchdown, in the Wildcats' 35-0 shutout.
Carey, who rushed for 1,929 yards to lead the FBS last season, served a one-game suspension for violating team rules, coach Rich Rodriguez said. It is unclear if the suspension is related to two off-field incidents Carey was involved in, including a misdemeanor assault arrest last December and a verbal altercation with school police in January that resulted in Carey's ejection from a basketball game.
With Carey suspended, the Arizona offense looked completely different from a year ago. Quarterback Matt Scott, who was the team's second-leading rusher last season, has graduated, while top receiver Austin Hill is out for the season with a knee injury.