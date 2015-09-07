Arizona LB Scooby Wright to miss 3-4 weeks with knee injury

Wildcats coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters Monday that Wright will miss 3-4 weeks with a knee injury, sparing one of the game's elite defenders for an October return. Under the timetable Rodriguez provided, Wright will miss games against Nevada, Northern Arizona and UCLA, at a minimum. If Wright is out for 4 weeks, he'll sit the Wildcats' Oct. 3 game at Stanford, as well. Previous reports suggested a more encouraging outlook for Wright's return, but missing no more than two Pac-12 games shouldn't have too much of an adverse effect on Arizona's hopes to repeat as Pac-12 South champions.