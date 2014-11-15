Arizona edges Washington on last-second field goal

The close, back-and-forth game was nearly ended a few plays earlier when Arizona's Cayleb Jones -- who caught a Hail Mary to beat California earlier this season -- appeared to catch a remarkable touchdown in the back of the end zone on a deep pass by quarterback Anu Solomon. Jones's foot was just a half-inch out of bounds, however, but the play was one he'll no doubt keep tucked away as a sign of what he can do in the air with a defensive back draped all over him. A Texas transfer, Jones has been a key part of a rejuvenated passing attack for Arizona and finished the game with five catches for 54 yards.