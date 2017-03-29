Arians: Comp picks could allow Cardinals to trade up in '17 draft

Arizona has lost seven players in free agency this season, including two of the top 13 on the market, as ranked by NFL.com, in DL Calais Campbell and DB Tony Jefferson. Also gone is LB Kevin Minter. A team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks, per league rules. The Cardinals have not signed a player who was ranked in NFL.com's top 101 free agents, so the expectation that Arizona will be receiving compensatory picks is certainly reasonable. Compensatory picks are awarded for Rounds 3-6.