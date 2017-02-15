Arden Key takes leave of absence from LSU

Key (6-feet-6, 238 pounds) made 12 sacks in 11 games for the Tigers last year, breaking the single-season school record. He recorded three two-sack games against Power Five competition: to begin the season against Wisconsin, against Mississippi State, and to end the season against Louisville in the Citrus Bowl. At midseason, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein ranked Key as the nation's No. 5 player. In 2015, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.