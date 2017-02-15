Arden Key takes leave of absence from LSU

Arden Key, one of the top returning pass rushers in college football, is taking a leave of absence from the LSU football team.
Set to be a third-year junior this fall, Key will return to the program "at the appropriate time," per a release from the school. The defensive end's decision comes with the support of Tigers coach Ed Orgeron.
"In consultation with our staff and his family, Arden Key has decided to take some time away from football for personal reasons," Orgeron said. "We fully support Arden in his decision and look forward to welcoming him back home to the Tiger family at the appropriate time."
Key (6-feet-6, 238 pounds) made 12 sacks in 11 games for the Tigers last year, breaking the single-season school record. He recorded three two-sack games against Power Five competition: to begin the season against Wisconsin, against Mississippi State, and to end the season against Louisville in the Citrus Bowl. At midseason, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein ranked Key as the nation's No. 5 player. In 2015, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.
Key remains enrolled at LSU, according to The Advocate. The Tigers are scheduled to begin spring practice on March 11.