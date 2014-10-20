Archie Manning steps down from CFB Playoff committee

Archie Manning is relinquishing his spot on the College Football Playoff selection committee because of a health issue.
Manning is dealing with complications from knee replacement surgery and is scheduled for more knee surgery early next month. A release from the playoff group said the injury is causing issues with Manning's travel.
Manning had been one of 13 members of the selection committee tasked with selecting the four teams for the playoff. The committee meets weekly in person during the season; starting next Tuesday (Oct. 28), the committee will release a weekly top 25, and that will continue through the end of the regular season. Ultimately, the group will seed the top four teams for the playoff games and also assign teams to the bowls not hosting the semifinal games.
The committee will go with 12 members this season.
"It is an honor to serve on this committee, and I enjoy the group and was looking forward to the opportunity ahead," Manning said in a release. "My health had to be my primary concern and I intend to be up and about as soon as possible."
The decision came one day after his son, Peyton Manning, became the NFL career leader in touchdown passes.
